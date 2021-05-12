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"Transgender" Activist Set Free After Meeting Christ
The New American
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60 views • May 12, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, former "transgender" activist Luca Jo Groppoli with Over The Rainbow describes her experience spending 34 years impersonating a different gender before meeting the Lord and being set free and having her life transformed. She explains how she was hurt as a child, and then allowed "experts" at the University of Minnesota to convince her that she needed to have a sex change for her "gender dysphoria." However, after going to church and meeting Christ, she realized that she had been deceived. So she repented and now speaks out on this issue to try to rescue children and others who have been sucked in. Unfortunately, the situation is only going to get worse, she warned. As such, Luca said it is critical that the Church stand firm for the truth and help people, in love, to find God's will for their lives.

Go to Luca's Website:
LucaJoGroppoli.Wixsite.com/LucaJo

🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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alex newmanthe new american
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