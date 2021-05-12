© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Transgender" Activist Set Free After Meeting Christ
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • May 12, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, former "transgender" activist Luca Jo Groppoli with Over The Rainbow describes her experience spending 34 years impersonating a different gender before meeting the Lord and being set free and having her life transformed. She explains how she was hurt as a child, and then allowed "experts" at the University of Minnesota to convince her that she needed to have a sex change for her "gender dysphoria." However, after going to church and meeting Christ, she realized that she had been deceived. So she repented and now speaks out on this issue to try to rescue children and others who have been sucked in. Unfortunately, the situation is only going to get worse, she warned. As such, Luca said it is critical that the Church stand firm for the truth and help people, in love, to find God's will for their lives.
Go to Luca's Website:
LucaJoGroppoli.Wixsite.com/LucaJo
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
Go to Luca's Website:
LucaJoGroppoli.Wixsite.com/LucaJo
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.