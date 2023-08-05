South Africa confiscated 300,000 guns from White Farmers. This is how many have been killed in 4yrs

Jim Crenshaw
August 4, 2023
One cross for every white farmer killed. This does not include women and children who were raped as well as killed. Many were tortured.
South Africa confiscated 300’000 guns from White Farmers after Constitutional Court ruled that gun owners must relinquish their weapons. The video shows a cross for every White Farmer killed in South Africa between 2018-2022.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/57KgzZs12zSj
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.