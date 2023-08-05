Create New Account
South Africa confiscated 300,000 guns from White Farmers. This is how many have been killed in 4yrs
Jim Crenshaw


August 4, 2023


One cross for every white farmer killed. This does not include women and children who were raped as well as killed. Many were tortured.


South Africa confiscated 300’000 guns from White Farmers after Constitutional Court ruled that gun owners must relinquish their weapons. The video shows a cross for every White Farmer killed in South Africa between 2018-2022.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/57KgzZs12zSj

