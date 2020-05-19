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I Wear My Face Mask in the Car
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55 views • May 19, 2020
Media Bear
all instruments programmed via softsynths.
no sampling of original song by Corey Hart
fair use invoked.
shot on an iphone during a "quarantine"
no Mask People were infected making this video.
3 Facemasks were harmed during the course of this production.
all instruments programmed via softsynths.
no sampling of original song by Corey Hart
fair use invoked.
shot on an iphone during a "quarantine"
no Mask People were infected making this video.
3 Facemasks were harmed during the course of this production.
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