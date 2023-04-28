Who should the political donations made by the spies from the CCP's secret police station in New York to American politicians be returned to? American taxpayers!

https://gettr.com/post/p2flt2a406d

4/26/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Who should the political donations made by the spies from the CCP's secret police station in New York to American politicians be returned to? These funds should be returned to American taxpayers, especially those families and individuals who lost their loved ones due to the CCP virus!

4/26/2023 【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】 中共纽约秘密警察站的间谍们捐给美国政客的政治献金该退还给谁？应该将这些钱退还给美国纳税人，尤其是那些因中共病毒而失去挚爱的美国家庭和美国人！

