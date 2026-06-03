The watchman’s Command

‘All I Can Do Is Pray.’

What Does That Even Mean?

Let’s break it down a little and see what it should mean to us all. To see an example, start reading my book series and see the power of prayer move the heart of heaven.

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

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