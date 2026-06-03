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The Watchman's Command
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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The watchman’s Command

‘All I Can Do Is Pray.’

What Does That Even Mean?

 

 

Let’s break it down a little and see what it should mean to us all. To see an example, start reading my book series and see the power of prayer move the heart of heaven.

 

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

 

Drop a comment & let me know what you think!

If you’re behind – start reading now

I made Book one ‘A Safe Haven’ e-book

FREE FOR 90 DAYS,

SO, TELL YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for All Your Support!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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