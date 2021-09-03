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ARE THERE "R.F.I.D" CHIPS IN VACCINES ? LISTEN TO THEIR LIES
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140 views • September 03, 2021
R.F.I.D. CHIPS ARE LITTLE DEVICES WHITCH CAN BE USED AS TRACKERS TO TRACK PEOPLE DOWN OR IT CAN BE INJECTED INTO THE SKIN. NOW LISTEN TO THIS SHORT CLIP AND YOU TELL ME IF THEY ARE LIEING.
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