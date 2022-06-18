Feeble Joe Biden Falls Off Bike in Delaware

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While biking with his entourage of Secret Service agents, Joe Biden fell off his bicycle in front of onlookers in Delaware. He got up, seemingly unhurt, but the elderly leader of the free world has to realize how feeble this made him look.
Then again, maybe he doesn't realize much anymore.
Imagine if this happened to Donald Trump.