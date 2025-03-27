Trevor Hall, Who You Gonna Turn To

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lyrics/Text:
This life is like a drop of water in a frying pan
Snap of a finger and we got to start over again
Ten thousand things, ten thousand things in
this breathe
Slow down your engines and give your troubled
minds a rest
Surrender to the Most High, the most high
Surrender I say surrender
Who you gonna turn to
Who you gonna turn to
When the curtain falls on you
Mama is on her lion
Papa is home in Zion
Thats who I'm gonna turn to
The wheels are turning
World's burning
Burning up the sky
Eye for an eye wise man said leaves the whole
world blind
Well I say seek and you'll find
Seek and you'll find whats inside
Flow down the river until you're free and you see
Love Divine
Surrender the the Most High, the Most High
Surrender I say Surrender
License
Creative Commons Attribution-
NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-