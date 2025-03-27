BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trevor Hall, Who You Gonna Turn To
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
27 followers
16 views • 1 month ago

Lyrics/Text:


This life is like a drop of water in a frying pan

Snap of a finger and we got to start over again

Ten thousand things, ten thousand things in

this breathe

Slow down your engines and give your troubled

minds a rest

Surrender to the Most High, the most high

Surrender I say surrender

Who you gonna turn to

Who you gonna turn to

When the curtain falls on you

Mama is on her lion

Papa is home in Zion

Thats who I'm gonna turn to

The wheels are turning

World's burning

Burning up the sky

Eye for an eye wise man said leaves the whole

world blind

Well I say seek and you'll find

Seek and you'll find whats inside

Flow down the river until you're free and you see

Love Divine

Surrender the the Most High, the Most High

Surrender I say Surrender



License

Creative Commons Attribution-

NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-



Keywords
musictrevor hallwho you gonna turn to
