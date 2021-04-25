The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 22:7-20

The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to LukeSession 8 - LUKE 22:7-20REMEMBERED – Jesus’ Costly Sacrifice Should Be Remembered By Believers.LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021The command to remember is one of the most often instructed in the Bible. Most of the time, the command to remember is followed with a reminder of God's work in the lives of His people. It's like saying: Remember where you've come from; remember your story. When we forget our history, we cannot fully understand our present or our role in it. To forget our story is to forget why we're here. This makes Jesus' Command to partake in the Lord's Supper in remembrance of Him all the more important. Share about a time you forgot an important event or anniversary. What did you do afterward to make sure you didn't forget that date again?