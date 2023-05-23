FEDS BUSTED As J6 LIES Revealed: FBI REVOKES Whistleblower’s Security Clearance For EXPOSING Crimes

Stew Peters Show





The FBI is at war with the American people.

Former FBI agent turned whistleblower Steve Friend is back to detail his recent testimony before Congress.

Congress is investigating the weaponization of the government against Americans by holding hearings.

It is becoming increasingly rare for any of these hearings to produce tangible results that hold government criminals accountable.

Steve Friend and other whistleblowers testified hoping to inspire other witnesses of government corruption to come forward and speak the truth.

Over the weekend America gave to a Give Send Go fund to support Garret OBoyle and Marcus Allen and raised over 300K.

There is an appetite from the grassroots that should inspire elected officials to do their jobs.

The FBI is no longer an elite law enforcement agency and has been turned into an intelligence gathering operation.

They are operating as a criminal organization and Congress should defund the FBI.

We must empower local law enforcement to combat federal overreach.

