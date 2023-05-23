FEDS BUSTED As J6 LIES Revealed: FBI REVOKES Whistleblower’s Security Clearance For EXPOSING Crimes

Stew Peters Show
May 22, 2023
The FBI is at war with the American people.
Former FBI agent turned whistleblower Steve Friend is back to detail his recent testimony before Congress.
Congress is investigating the weaponization of the government against Americans by holding hearings.
It is becoming increasingly rare for any of these hearings to produce tangible results that hold government criminals accountable.
Steve Friend and other whistleblowers testified hoping to inspire other witnesses of government corruption to come forward and speak the truth.
Over the weekend America gave to a Give Send Go fund to support Garret OBoyle and Marcus Allen and raised over 300K.
There is an appetite from the grassroots that should inspire elected officials to do their jobs.
The FBI is no longer an elite law enforcement agency and has been turned into an intelligence gathering operation.
They are operating as a criminal organization and Congress should defund the FBI.
We must empower local law enforcement to combat federal overreach.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com
Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!
Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew
Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com
Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org
Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!
Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/
Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com
Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters
High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!
Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com
Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com
Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com
Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com
https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pd0fq-feds-busted-as-j6-lies-revealed-fbi-revokes-whistleblowers-security-clearan.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.