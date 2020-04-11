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Fauci Celebrates The Death Of America - FULL SHOW 4/10/20
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30 views • April 11, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on Friday April 10 2020 - Bill Gates Rant Here: https://www.brighteon.com/11dd3d18-4347-4ba1-91bc-c10b31ecb3b7
Watch the Friday show to discover how the medical system is being turned into a weaponized operation against all of humanity. Now it becomes clear that globalists and eugenicists are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak to usher in world population control over how you work, shop and travel.
Uploaded on Friday April 10 2020 - Bill Gates Rant Here: https://www.brighteon.com/11dd3d18-4347-4ba1-91bc-c10b31ecb3b7
Watch the Friday show to discover how the medical system is being turned into a weaponized operation against all of humanity. Now it becomes clear that globalists and eugenicists are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak to usher in world population control over how you work, shop and travel.
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