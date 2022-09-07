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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Pay Attention To The Book Of Proverbs.
Proverbs 4:20 (NIV).
20 My son, pay attention to what I say;
turn your ear to my words.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
According to scripture, Solomon is,
and will remain, the wisest person ever born.
It is wise to read his tome,
and pursue your narrow path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3p7587ec
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