© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk Hearing Statements - Tyler Robinson Shows Up in Courtroom 12-11-25
Robert Gouveia Esq.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jO6-EXxZCA8
Judge CLOSES Another Tyler Robinson Hearing!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBbhPqhJeAw
CBS19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ezh9CwtJgQ
WATCH: Man accused of killing Charlie Kirk appears in court
East Idaho News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuIwe9z61xc
LIVE: Tyler Robinson, man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, appears in court