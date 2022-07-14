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AMERICA WILL BE "ATTACKED" AND "DESTROYED" BY DESIGN" AND IT APPEARS IT WILL BE VERY SOON..! #RFB
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1419 views • July 14, 2022

You need to understand they have warned you over and over, and now its coming. America Must go and she will and sadly most Americans will facilitate her demise, much like they helped to propagate the "PANDEMIC" THE WRITING HAS BEEN ON THE WALL FOR FAR TOO LONG.RFB

ORDER AS MUCH AS YOU CAN AS FAST AS YOU CAN. https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zznmdUJbeU8

https://megaprojects.net/weapons/satan-2-russias-hypersonic-nuke/

https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/homeland-security-tells-us-to-brace-for-mass-casualty-violence-as-the-u-s-enters-a-summer-of-extreme-chaos/

https://www.axios.com/2022/06/08/summer-weather-climate-change-heat-fires-hurricanes

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-test-nuclear-missile-capable-striking-us-autumn

https://news.yahoo.com/record-number-wealthy-americans-buying-113000971.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10746305/Russia-deploy-Satan-2-nuclear-missiles-capable-destroying-UK-autumn.html


RFB 3

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102


RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9


Jailbreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w


RichieFromBoston

https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064


Shared from and subscribe to:

RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/

Keywords
vaccinespreppingbiblesalvationcommunismpropagandasurvival5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21repentancegeneticsmasksmsm liesdna manipulationquarantineslockdownscurfewsthe great resetscriptural truthsc-ovid hoax
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