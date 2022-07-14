AMERICA WILL BE "ATTACKED" AND "DESTROYED" BY DESIGN" AND IT APPEARS IT WILL BE VERY SOON..! #RFB

You need to understand they have warned you over and over, and now its coming. America Must go and she will and sadly most Americans will facilitate her demise, much like they helped to propagate the "PANDEMIC" THE WRITING HAS BEEN ON THE WALL FOR FAR TOO LONG.RFB

ORDER AS MUCH AS YOU CAN AS FAST AS YOU CAN. https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zznmdUJbeU8

https://megaprojects.net/weapons/satan-2-russias-hypersonic-nuke/

https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/homeland-security-tells-us-to-brace-for-mass-casualty-violence-as-the-u-s-enters-a-summer-of-extreme-chaos/

https://www.axios.com/2022/06/08/summer-weather-climate-change-heat-fires-hurricanes

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-test-nuclear-missile-capable-striking-us-autumn

https://news.yahoo.com/record-number-wealthy-americans-buying-113000971.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10746305/Russia-deploy-Satan-2-nuclear-missiles-capable-destroying-UK-autumn.html





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