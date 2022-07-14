AMERICA WILL BE "ATTACKED" AND "DESTROYED" BY DESIGN" AND IT APPEARS IT WILL BE VERY SOON..! #RFB

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You need to understand they have warned you over and over, and now its coming. America Must go and she will and sadly most Americans will facilitate her demise, much like they helped to propagate the "PANDEMIC" THE WRITING HAS BEEN ON THE WALL FOR FAR TOO LONG.RFB
ORDER AS MUCH AS YOU CAN AS FAST AS YOU CAN. https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zznmdUJbeU8
https://megaprojects.net/weapons/satan-2-russias-hypersonic-nuke/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/homeland-security-tells-us-to-brace-for-mass-casualty-violence-as-the-u-s-enters-a-summer-of-extreme-chaos/
https://www.axios.com/2022/06/08/summer-weather-climate-change-heat-fires-hurricanes
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-test-nuclear-missile-capable-striking-us-autumn
https://news.yahoo.com/record-number-wealthy-americans-buying-113000971.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10746305/Russia-deploy-Satan-2-nuclear-missiles-capable-destroying-UK-autumn.html
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
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