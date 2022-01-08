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Dave Hodges & ex-DHS Agent "Wrecker" (1/7/2022): A Coming Nuclear/EMP False Flag Event? Is Obama the 'Designated Survivor'?
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92 views • January 08, 2022
The Doug and Dave Intel Report-January 7, 2022
Host: Dave Hodges -The Common Sense Show
Guest: Former DHS agent, Marine combat veteran and host of American Vindicta- Doug Thornton
Topic: False flag nuclear detonation in the nation's capitol related to the fact that the Democrats are desperate and are losing control of the political narrative and the citizenry.
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-conspiracy-radio-shows/likelihood-coming-nuclearemp-false-flag-event-sponsored-desperate-democratic-party-doug-and-dave
________________________
False Salvation — Is It Possible?
"It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter." (Prov 25:2)
For More Information, Download While You Can:
"Dark/Light" (PDF) — A Guide to the True Narrow Way & Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.protonmail.com/u....rls/6AMSE94Y8W#W3MmC
Host: Dave Hodges -The Common Sense Show
Guest: Former DHS agent, Marine combat veteran and host of American Vindicta- Doug Thornton
Topic: False flag nuclear detonation in the nation's capitol related to the fact that the Democrats are desperate and are losing control of the political narrative and the citizenry.
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-conspiracy-radio-shows/likelihood-coming-nuclearemp-false-flag-event-sponsored-desperate-democratic-party-doug-and-dave
________________________
False Salvation — Is It Possible?
"It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter." (Prov 25:2)
For More Information, Download While You Can:
"Dark/Light" (PDF) — A Guide to the True Narrow Way & Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.protonmail.com/u....rls/6AMSE94Y8W#W3MmC
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