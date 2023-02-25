Investigating Is In Your Best Interest - Br Alexis Bugnolo

Br. Alexis Bugnolo at FromRome.info
January 13, 2023
Why it is now crucial for Catholics to question the Dominant Narrative
In this video, Br. Bugnolo explains how avoiding the Globalist planned trap for the Catholic Church requires that we now question the dominant narrative that has been fed to us by all those who insisted we masked up, take the Vaccine, and shut our churches.
source: https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/
