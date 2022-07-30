7-30-2022 We can't dismiss them as stupid, this is all by design...

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Episode 80
Dementia Joe, word salad Kamala, drunk Pelosi...There is so much presented to us that seems off, but who's plan is this? What if these people are following a very deliberate plan to confuse and demoralize us all while we race towards their communist agenda, and new world order end game?
Read Jordan Sather's Substack article I mentioned here:
https://jordansather.substack.com/p/10-tips-for-better-discernment-with
Watch the Man in America episode I mentioned here:
https://rumble.com/v1dxhct-something-strange-is-happening-in-the-white-house.html