Tom Renz | Jansen Down - Pfizer & Moderna + Accountability to Go!

Despite the fact that I would like to dance over the fact that the removal of the #Jansen #vaccine from the market means fewer deaths and injuries for the more ignorant demographic segments of the American public (primarily leftists but I appreciate ALL human life), I feel it is necessary to point out some of the hidden gems of the recently released #FDA letter that might otherwise be missed. The law requires both informed consent and a risk/benefit analysis to allow an #EUA product on the market. Further, the risk balancing test was not met. The #jabs were known from the beginning not to prevent transmission and, in my opinion, there was never sufficient evidence that they did anything legitimate in terms of limiting the impact of the disease. #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #RenzNews #Truth #COVID #DiedSuddenly #Pandemic #InformedConsent #Vaccines
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.