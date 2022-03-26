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“COVID Is Just a Skirmish—We Have a Much Bigger Problem” - Totalitarianism
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69 views • March 26, 2022
"The WEF has a clear agenda which is not aligned with the U.S. Constitution... They are actively trying to advance the cause of a one-world government that will supplant national governments... I really do feel that this COVID situation is just a skirmish, and the bigger battle is against censorship, control, and a growing global totalitarianism." ~ Dr. Robert Malone
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Please 'Like' and 'Subscribe'!
You may also join me at:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/greatisthyname
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-344915
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthFreedom:8
RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@RealTruth
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SBeecHvm5USX/
How to Support my channel (Thank you, and God bless!):
🧚🏼 Cash App: $RealTruthRevealed
☑️ paypal.me/RealTruthRevealed
✅ Venmo: RealTruthRevealed
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