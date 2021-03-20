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Mar 20 2021 - Kelowna Mega Rally - Jacquelyn Rose - What's Going On
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60 views • March 25, 2021
People gathered at Stuart Park in Kelowna in protest for Freedom. Kathryn McGrath wrote "What's Going On", a Parody to the 4 Non Blondes song What's Up. She wrote the song to apply to what the World is going through with this Global scam, and Jacquelyn Rose performed it.
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