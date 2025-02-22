© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On a recent trip to the Middle East accompanied by a prominent supporter of Hamas and Hezbollah, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D.) inked an investment deal with a Gulf sheikh accused of waging "hack-and-leak" operations against business associates and journalists who exposed his ties to Iran.
Whitmer signed a memorandum of understanding between her state and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, the ruler of Ras al-Khaimah (RAK), one of the seven United Arab Emirates. The agreement stipulates that the emirate will work with the University of Michigan and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to "advance global innovation, entrepreneurship, economic growth, and job creation."
Read More: https://freebeacon.com/democrats/gretchen-whitmer-forges-business-deal-with-iran-linked-emirati-sheikh-implicated-in-hacking-schemes/