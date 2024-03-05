He just DESTROYED the WEF globalists great reset plans _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Britain's George Galloway just won a CRUSHING election victory against the war mongers and WEF rats in the U.K. Galloway returns as a member of parliament where he intends to end support of Israel's war in Gaza, focus on family values, and crush the blank check support of Ukraine.
