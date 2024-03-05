Create New Account
He just DESTROYED the WEF globalists great reset plans _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content  
Britain's George Galloway just won a CRUSHING election victory against the war mongers and WEF rats in the U.K. Galloway returns as a member of parliament where he intends to end support of Israel's war in Gaza, focus on family values, and crush the blank check support of Ukraine.

Keywords
great britainglobalismwefhouse of commonsgeorge galloway

