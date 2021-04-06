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FULL SHOW: Vaccine Passports Will Usher New World Order For All Citizens Of Earth
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30 views • April 06, 2021
Owen Shroyer hosts the War Room after hosting the Alex Jones Show and therefore turns the show over to the callers. For 3 hours we hear from callers on a variety of subjects from the open borders to the deadly COVID vaccines. Owen opens the show with a monologue explaining how we would be addressing and handling our current issues instead of the way we are. Owen also explains why there is hope in the desolation and despair.
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