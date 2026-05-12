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🤡🇺🇸 America First’ equals supporting Israel — Huckabee sets out Zionist equation
It’s "impossible not to be America First and support Israel because being America First does not mean being America only," US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says.
He then goes full propaganda mode and declares that no support for Israel means:
🔶 No to medical innovations
🔶 No to cell phones, "most computers" and "a lot of software"
🔶 And, most importantly, no to cherry tomatoes and seedless watermelons
💬 "If you hate Israel that much, you're going to be living a very different kind of life," he concludes, conveniently forgetting the US existed way before the creation of Israel.
Source @infolibnews
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