Having a baby starts BEFORE conception: the Conscious Birthing process with Roy Dittman OMD, MH & author The Brighton Baby

For four decades Dr. Dittman has mastered various medical arts in the fields of perinatal health and peak performance (including a stint as an Olympic Official Team doctor and founding integrated clinics). In the last 7 years, he’s meshed the two fields for couples worried they may not conceive, or have a baby lacking full faculties. Called the Brighton Method, this protocol determines gaps in the couple’s behavior leaving the parents vulnerable to disappointing performance or painful birth experience.



Demand for this conscious birth therapy has exploded in conjunction with the dire growth in chronically ill children from 12% of the population in 1989 to over 50% today. For the first time, there is a comprehensive, organic approach to preventing autism, ADD, and birth defects before conception, while naturally boosting fertility. Dr. Dittman exposes the dangers of conceiving in our toxic world and focuses couples on how to prepare body, mind, and spirit for the moment of conception.