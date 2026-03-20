ANOTHER FAKE Netanyahu AI Video Starring U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee!

Another day, another absurd AI-generated "proof of life" video featuring Benjamin Netanyahu, this time co-starring U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee. In the video Netanyahu jokes about his "kill list" while Huckabee thanks him for not being on it—a scene so grotesque it could only be satire, yet is presented as real.

Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal highlight the video's obvious AI artifacts: Huckabee's face and hairline morphing mid-sentence, fingers disappearing, and even AI-detection tools confirming it's fake. Max argues Netanyahu is likely alive but that the global "wishcasting" for his death reflects humanity's desperate desire for an end to the evil he represents, while the Israeli leader's casual boasting about assassinations reveals a society so deranged it can't see how the rest of the world views it.

The segment concludes that the internet's relentless mockery has successfully forced Netanyahu into producing ever-more-ridiculous fake videos, exposing the regime's propaganda.

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