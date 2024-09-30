Dr. Mercola Discusses How to Do Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First published 2020
Hydrogen peroxide sits inside and outside cells of your cells in low levels, ready and waiting to be generated in greater amounts as soon as a pathogen is detected by your immune system.
Nebulizing hydrogen peroxide into your sinuses, throat and lungs is a simple, straightforward way to augment your body’s natural expression of hydrogen peroxide to combat infections.
In addition to having direct viricidal effects, iodine improves white blood cell function and thyroid hormone production. This provides a metabolic boost to white blood cells to increase hydrogen peroxide antimicrobial properties which is one way your immune system works to kill pathogens.
Article link: https://bit.ly/4eK1g3Y
Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/3XKhBjw
Website: https://bit.ly/3XDHhxd
Podcast: https://bit.ly/47IWmlx
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
Telegram: https://t.me/DoctorMercola
Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Mercola
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mercola