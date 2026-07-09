Trump 1# On Iran Kill List. US Airstrikes On 90 Sites. Pharrell Williams Fashion Runway Tsunami

Iran war latest: Trump says he's 'number one' on 'kill list' - after changing tune on leaders and new strikes threat "I May Be Gone": Trump Says He's "Number One" On Iran's "Kill List". Trump also talked about the alleged plot to kill him during his interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One, while being questioned about why he wasn't using a new presidential jet gifted by Qatar to depart from the NATO conference. US President Donald Trump has claimed that he is the 'number one' target of Iran's so-called 'kill list' while he defended American military action against the Islamic Republic. The US leader also appeared to threaten Iran's new Islamic regime, suggesting they could suffer the same fate as previous leaders if they continue to fight. "Their leaders are gone. Then they had another set of leaders. They're gone. Now they have another set of leaders. They may be gone, who knows," he said while speaking at a conference at the NATO summit in Turkey. "And you know what? I may be gone too," Trump added. "Because I'm their number one target. It's out all over the place. I'm their number one target," Trump added, without providing any details about Tehran's alleged "kill list." The US leader tried to defend American military action on Iranian targets, claiming, "I'm their number one because they're scum. That's the way they act. That's the way they have been for 47 years, but I'm doing what's right for the country. I'm doing what's right for the world." Trump also talked about the alleged plot to kill him during his interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One, while being questioned about why he wasn't using a new presidential jet gifted by Qatar to depart from the NATO conference. Trump used his old Air Force One plane to leave Turkey after a NATO summit





Trump says he's 'number one' on 'kill list' after changing tune on leaders and new strikes threat





PHARRELL JUST BROUGHT A TSUNAMI TO THE RUNWAY AND CHANGED FASHION





Ceasefire Between Iran, Israel, & The US Will Not Last. Airstrikes on Lebanon & Haifa Could Be Next https://youtu.be/ykz6Rw8DXOw





Israeli Ground Invasion Prophecy Fulfills Soon. IDF Is Ruthless In War w/ Iran. Netanyahu Cancer https://youtube.com/live/v3r_X4NYDlw





Expect Nuclear Bomb To Be Used Before Dark Day. China, Russia, North Korea Stockpile Weapons For War https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mCW9X7Z4Y4&t=1071s





SDA Prophecy Fulfills. Maduro Captured, Arrives In NY. The Secret Oil Deal Between Venezuela & Biden https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCDr_s2ttU0&t=367s





World Cup Prophecy Fulfills! Venezuela Festival Turns To Screams & Panic On Catholic Holiday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWNFsHcMCgo&t=15s





SDA Prophecy Fulfills! Venezuela Blood Sky After Twin Earthquakes & Invasion. Nuclear Bomb Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qu4lAl8k8yw





The Dark Day & The Fall Of China. 7 Judgments & the Tampa Bay Tsunami Prophecy. Sunday Law https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0ahClbl2SM&t=13s





Unequally Yoked Marriages Growing In Christianity. Who Wears The Pants In Your Marriage or Church? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jm1TidAHOe8





Iran, Trump: "It wasn't a war but an operation to denuclearize Tehran." Wall Street Journal: Iran rejects US-Oman economic offer for Hormuz management. Trump, Xi Said Committed to North Korea Denuclearization. U.S. President Donald Trump said he has been in communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but declined to provide any details about the exchange of messages. Trump’s comments came as he was leaving Beijing May 15 following a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which included discussions about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. When asked by reporters on Air Force One about the nature of his communications with Kim, Trump said it “doesn’t matter.” Trump said that the two leaders have a good relationship and that Kim has “been respectful of our country.” Kim Yo-jong slams G7's denuclearization call, says North Korea's nuclear status is irreversible





Iranian Lawmaker Puts a Price on Trump’s Head. An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a $3 million reward to "anyone who kills" President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semiofficial news agency ISNA reported.





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