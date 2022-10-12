Ukraine - Air Raid Sirens Will Now Last Longer - an Explanation From the Speaker of the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Gnat.

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Air raids will now last longer, - an explanation from the speaker of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Gnat.
The reason is kamikaze drones: “The speed of the drone is not high, 120-150 km per hour. It flies for a long time and can correct the route. Therefore, the duration of the alarms is higher than before.”
; )