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Morning Snooze - Mayor Hot Turd Not as Bad as The Mayor of New York
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32 views • August 30, 2020
https://youtu.be/6ACOewzQ9DI
The Morning Snooze S1E2 Part One - Mayor Hot Turd Not as Bad as The Mayor of New York. Starring Scott, Gary, Chris, Rosie and Lucy with Special Guest Jean Stothert, Mayor of Omaha Nebraska. The Naughty Nurse Turned Nagy Nearly Nonagenarian Jean "Hot Turd" Stothert, best known for getting into cat fights on Facebook when she is not flip flopping on issues, makes excuses for her corona virus catastrophe.
#jeanstothert #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #omahamayor #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #maskup #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #maskmandate #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #douglascounty
The Morning Snooze S1E2 Part One - Mayor Hot Turd Not as Bad as The Mayor of New York. Starring Scott, Gary, Chris, Rosie and Lucy with Special Guest Jean Stothert, Mayor of Omaha Nebraska. The Naughty Nurse Turned Nagy Nearly Nonagenarian Jean "Hot Turd" Stothert, best known for getting into cat fights on Facebook when she is not flip flopping on issues, makes excuses for her corona virus catastrophe.
#jeanstothert #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #omahamayor #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #maskup #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #maskmandate #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #douglascounty
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