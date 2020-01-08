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5 Yoga Poses to Improve Blood Circulation
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13 views • January 08, 2020
Poor blood circulation can cause all sorts of problems in your body like fluid retention and swelling in the lower extremities. Poor circulation can be caused by a number of things like sitting all day at a desk, high cholesterol, blood pressure issues, and even diabetes. Proper blood circulation ensures you keep away from cardiovascular diseases, strokes and blood clots.
Here are 5 best yoga poses to Improve Blood Circulation. Holding the following yoga poses will increase circulation throughout your spine, glands and organs, delivering that fresh blood and oxygen your body craves.
1. Sarvangasana
2. Ustrasana
3. Adho Mukha Svanasana
4. Trikonasana
5. Viparita Karani
Here are 5 best yoga poses to Improve Blood Circulation. Holding the following yoga poses will increase circulation throughout your spine, glands and organs, delivering that fresh blood and oxygen your body craves.
1. Sarvangasana
2. Ustrasana
3. Adho Mukha Svanasana
4. Trikonasana
5. Viparita Karani
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