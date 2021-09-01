Trust the $cience - It's not about safety, it's about control and compliance.

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Follow the ... ($)cience.
The reason kids have to wear a mask to school was because each state is being given $$$ in exchange for it.
Ohio will get over $4.4 BILLION if they implement the Federal guidelines laid out by the CDC for mitigation in schools.
The program laid out by the ARP and CARES acts: https://oese.ed.gov/.../american-rescue-plan-elementary.../
The Letter to State Superintendents: https://oese.ed.gov/.../ARP_Letter_Sec_to_Chiefs_FINAL.pdf
CDC guidelines linked in that letter: https://www.cdc.gov/.../schools.../operation-strategy.html
If local school boards make masks optional, it threatens the allocations.