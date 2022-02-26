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David McHutchon: An Independent Scotland Should Be Out of the UK, EU, & NATO
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104 views • February 26, 2022
David McHutchon is the leader of the newly founded Scottish political party Restore Scotland, whose aims include: Scottish independence, liberty of the individual, the sanctity of human life, and the wellbeing of the people of Scotland. He gives us a crash course on Scottish history, how the Scottish National Party (SNP) blew the 2014 referendum on independence, how all current political parties have become indistinguishable from each other, and how the government is actively seeking to restrict civil liberties. He discusses the dual struggle of Scotland becoming free from Britain as well as staying out of the EU and NATO. He discusses globalism and how elites are attempting to condition the population to accept absurdities and the jackboot. He emphasizes the importance of action. We also talk Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia, and apocalyptic geopolitics.
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Websites
Restore Scotland https://restorescotland.org
David McHutchon Twitter https://twitter.com/DavidMcHutchon
Restore Scotland Twitter https://twitter.com/RestoreScot
About Restore Scotland
Restore Scotland is a Scottish political party, which was founded in 2020 on the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath. The party stands for the independence of Scotland; the liberty of the individual; the value and the autonomy of the family; the sanctity of human life; and, the health and wellbeing of the people of Scotland.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
Websites
Restore Scotland https://restorescotland.org
David McHutchon Twitter https://twitter.com/DavidMcHutchon
Restore Scotland Twitter https://twitter.com/RestoreScot
About Restore Scotland
Restore Scotland is a Scottish political party, which was founded in 2020 on the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath. The party stands for the independence of Scotland; the liberty of the individual; the value and the autonomy of the family; the sanctity of human life; and, the health and wellbeing of the people of Scotland.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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