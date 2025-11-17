© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Multiculturalism destroys a society."
"It says that no culture is morally superior, or intellectually superior, to any other culture. You can't say that Western core values are better than any other."
"As a result, you can't uphold things like democracy, one law for all, freedom of expression, equality for women."
"And that's the way our culture actually dies."
Barbara Lerner Spectre calls for destruction of Christian European ethnic societies
