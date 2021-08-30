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William Henry - FREEDOMS GATE, the Lost Symbols in the US CAPITOL
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95 views • August 30, 2021
Pope Francis and other world religious leaders bless the One World Religion with a healing Ceremony in the UNDERGROUND of the 911 Memorial.
The ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER and 911 Memorial is a power vortex.
It is a modern Temple Complex designed to connect Heaven and Earth.
The ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER is designed as what is called an "ANTI - PRISM"
A Prism breaks apart white light into many colors.....
So what do you think an ANTI-Prism does?
Why of course...an "anti-prism" turns All the Colors into ONE........
That's why One World Trade Center is designed as an .....
..ANTI-PRISM.
ONE WORLD TADE CENTER is the point where ALL THE PEOPLES --- ALL THE COLORS of the world can meet and become ONE.
We have witnessed the blessing of the ONE WORLD ORDER this day---- the clock has been set in motion
https://www.facebook.com/PopeFrancisMegaRitual922/photos/pope-francis-and-the-empty-sarcophagus-at-the-vaticandid-you-know-that-at-the-va/1504201176538927
The ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER and 911 Memorial is a power vortex.
It is a modern Temple Complex designed to connect Heaven and Earth.
The ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER is designed as what is called an "ANTI - PRISM"
A Prism breaks apart white light into many colors.....
So what do you think an ANTI-Prism does?
Why of course...an "anti-prism" turns All the Colors into ONE........
That's why One World Trade Center is designed as an .....
..ANTI-PRISM.
ONE WORLD TADE CENTER is the point where ALL THE PEOPLES --- ALL THE COLORS of the world can meet and become ONE.
We have witnessed the blessing of the ONE WORLD ORDER this day---- the clock has been set in motion
https://www.facebook.com/PopeFrancisMegaRitual922/photos/pope-francis-and-the-empty-sarcophagus-at-the-vaticandid-you-know-that-at-the-va/1504201176538927
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