Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Big Pharmakeia's Incentivized Mass Murder of Children
channel image
DaKey2Eternity
35 Subscribers
59 views
Published Yesterday

Research Shows an Unvaccinated risk of childhood death increases by over 5,000 percent when they receive the current vaccine schedule. Blue Cross Blue Shield is on Record Incentivizing the Mass Murder of Children by paying out $40,000 for every 100 children in "Their Care" who receive the current vaccine schedule of 24 Vaccines prior to age two.

Keywords
vaccineschildrencrossvaccinepharmachilddepopulationbigbluepediatricianscheduleshieldpharmakeiapediatric

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket