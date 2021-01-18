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Echo Planet
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32 views • January 18, 2021
What is the greatest threat to our "Democracy"???
Better question; what is the root cause of human malcontent and the death of reasonable discussion??? We're simply on different planets than our peers...
Oh and Italy admits our election was stolen (or at least one Italian did).
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/foul-times/
Library: https://lbry.tv/@FoulTimes:0?r=RRsbaYhtWTp2t16gWywvDQH9qP2uTyqP
Telegram: https://t.me/c/1232650847/120
Better question; what is the root cause of human malcontent and the death of reasonable discussion??? We're simply on different planets than our peers...
Oh and Italy admits our election was stolen (or at least one Italian did).
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/foul-times/
Library: https://lbry.tv/@FoulTimes:0?r=RRsbaYhtWTp2t16gWywvDQH9qP2uTyqP
Telegram: https://t.me/c/1232650847/120
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