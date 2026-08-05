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The DOJ is Destroying Doctors Who Questioned COVID
Man in America
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He built one of the largest COVID testing operations in the country and watched with his own eyes as a proven treatment cured patients in minutes. He got citations from both political parties for saving lives. Then he spoke out, and the government turned on him. In this episode, Dr. Ron Elfenbein joins me to share how doing the right thing during a pandemic led to a federal indictment that could cost him decades in prison. This is a story about what happens when a doctor refuses to stay silent, and it might change how you see the system meant to protect you. Learn more and support Dr. Ron Elfenbein's case at https://dropthecase.com NMN-3 from Brightcore – Cellular Health 25% Off with code: MIA at  https://brightcore.com/mia Or call (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Go to https://nutronicslabs.com/SETH for 50% off with autoship + a FREE platinum bottle of IGF-1. Use code “SETH” for an extra 10% off. Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-strawberry-lemonade-30-servings/ — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ Go to https://nutronicslabs.com/SETH for 50% off with autoship + a FREE platinum bottle of IGF-1. Use code “SETH” for an extra 10% off. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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