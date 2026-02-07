Don’t Give up on California Just Yet!

With Lance Christensen, VP of Gov Affairs & Education Policy, California Policy Center

https://californiapolicycenter.org/

Well over a year ago Freedom Hub platformed a California leftist who cooperated with conservatives to make a run at seceding from the union. More recently, we gave the floor to Lewis Herms, who’s running to replace Governor Newscum - a woke governor who took away vaccine exemptions for kids, so they had to get shot up with pHARMa vaccines in order to go to school.

This week’s guest, Mr. Christensen, is an advocate for less corruption in the government schools, along with pushing for options for parents who want something better – in the private sector or with homeschooling. And while many independent- minded Americans in CA smartly fled the Bolshevik state during COVID, Lance thinks that was a mistake and feels “California is still the place to be” (as one remembers fondly that lyric from the “Beverly Hillbillies”.

Everyone loves California… or at least the ‘perfect image’ we hold in our minds and memories. But perhaps Mr. Christensen is right. Maybe things will get better. Maybe now is a good time to “buy low” and enjoy future appreciation. Come join us this week to argue, or to start getting your plans in order to ‘Head West, Young Man!’ (or Young Woman!)