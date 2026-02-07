BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Don’t Give up on California Just Yet!
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
71 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 23 hours ago

Don’t Give up on California Just Yet!

With Lance Christensen, VP of Gov Affairs & Education Policy, California Policy Center

https://californiapolicycenter.org/

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

Well over a year ago Freedom Hub platformed a California leftist who cooperated with conservatives to make a run at seceding from the union. More recently, we gave the floor to Lewis Herms, who’s running to replace Governor Newscum - a woke governor who took away vaccine exemptions for kids, so they had to get shot up with pHARMa vaccines in order to go to school.

Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.                                                                      Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH

This week’s guest, Mr. Christensen, is an advocate for less corruption in the government schools, along with pushing for options for parents who want something better – in the private sector or with homeschooling. And while many independent- minded Americans in CA smartly fled the Bolshevik state during COVID, Lance thinks that was a mistake and feels “California is still the place to be” (as one remembers fondly that lyric from the “Beverly Hillbillies”.

Everyone loves California… or at least the ‘perfect image’ we hold in our minds and memories. But perhaps Mr. Christensen is right. Maybe things will get better. Maybe now is a good time to “buy low” and enjoy future appreciation. Come join us this week to argue, or to start getting your plans in order to ‘Head West, Young Man!’ (or Young Woman!) 

Keywords
californiacorruptiongovernor newscumlance christensen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Inflation to Hyperinflation: The Gathering Monetary Hurricane

From Inflation to Hyperinflation: The Gathering Monetary Hurricane

Sterling Ashworth
NIH&#8217;s East Palestine Office: Too Little, Too Late After Systemic Failure

NIH’s East Palestine Office: Too Little, Too Late After Systemic Failure

Coco Somers
Trump acknowledges need for softer immigration tactics following fatal Minneapolis incidents

Trump acknowledges need for softer immigration tactics following fatal Minneapolis incidents

Laura Harris
Spain BANS social media for kids 16 below, joining global crackdown amid free speech concerns

Spain BANS social media for kids 16 below, joining global crackdown amid free speech concerns

Kevin Hughes
AI Wars: A critical review of China&#8217;s uncensored AI dominance

AI Wars: A critical review of China’s uncensored AI dominance

Kevin Hughes
Migrant Medicare Fraud: A Billion-Dollar Scheme Exposing Systemic Vulnerability

Migrant Medicare Fraud: A Billion-Dollar Scheme Exposing Systemic Vulnerability

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy