Dr Bryan Ardis - It's In the Water? Is Snake Venom the Cause of Mass Death? on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (04.19.22)

It’s In the Water?

Is snake venom the cause of mass death?

About Dr. Ardis: In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-In-Law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time Dr Ardis has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans in many of our “institutes of health.” As the CEO of ARDIS LABS Dr. Ardis hopes to inform and inspire those who struggle with personal health issues, deliver real research, & applicable information that can help free Americans from emotional despair created by symptoms and disease.





Remdesivir touted as “Safe and effective”. More appropriate name is “Run – Death is Near”. Fauci’s own study showed it killed 53% of people it was given to. Is the only drug for COVID authorized to be given in US hospitals. Regeneron, the most successful drug in the trial, was banned from all US hospitals.





Since January 2022, doctors are pumping Remdesivir into newborn’s blood over 3 days for COVID. Now is the only IV allowed in nursing homes for COVID. It has been used only since the pandemic started, and the US was the only country allowed to use it. US is the only country with over a million COVID deaths. Also now limiting corticosteroids and giving sedative drugs that kill.





Remdesivir is lethal even if patient isn’t on a ventilator. 31% of patients between 5 and 10 days of treatment experienced severe adverse effects. Has killed kidneys in less than 10 days of use.





Read AmericaOutloud.com Hospitals incentivized to COVID death code with a 20% bonus payout.





Remdesivir had 20% higher kidney failure rate than from any other drugs given for COVID. Still the only authorized and approved drug for treating COVID in the hospital. Why?





Dr. Ardis still thinks it’s in the water. There’s already a secondary water system that can deliver to precise addresses. It might not be venom, it might be another neurotoxin, but the key thing is that it can be delivered by water. Once you put the lens on of seeing that it’s snake venom in the water, you can’t unsee it.





James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, said even if its in the water, it can’t hurt. Dr. Ardis says he’s retracted that statement. Since 1989, Venom Tech able to mass manufacture snake venom peptides, and they can deliver them in the water. You can swallow it in the water.





Peptides are smaller than proteins. Synthetic snake venom is just as dangerous as real snake venom.





The weapon all along has been venoms. Maybe using a different vehicle than water.





For 25 years, snake venom research has used the PCR test. Spike protein from the novel corona “virus” is most identical to Chinese crate snake and Cobra venom.





June 2020 journal article about Study of Toxic Peptides in samples. Took blood, urine, fecal samples from 20 PCR positive COVID patients vs. 20 negative patients and tested for toxin like peptides. PCR+ had toxin like peptides almost identical to toxin like peptides from animals. None found in negative PCR patients. Phospholipase enables getting into the DNA.





4 pages of different animal toxins found inside the PCR+ patients. Toxins same as COVID spike protein. How did these venoms wind up in COVID patients? Snakes were originally considered the source of COVID, not bats.





Loss of taste and smell are not usual virus symptoms, but are a common symptom of snake venom in the blood stream.





Children not affected so much by snake bites nor COVID. Children on average have higher melatonin hormone than adults. Melatonin is inhibitory to snake venom.





Is blaming venoms or water just causing fear porn?





No one has been able to isolate a COVID virus.





Can they weaponize venom from sea creatures and snakes? 50 years ago CIA was forced to declassify their heart attack gun. It shoots a venom poison that causes heart attack in 3 minutes or less and can’t be detected on autopsy. Venom from a shellfish in the ocean can do that. CIA made an ice bullet with venom in it that can be shot with a dart. Just leaves a little red dot on the skin.





How is the snake venom getting into people? Don’t know. There are 19 different venom organ-targeting toxins. One toxin can destroy the pancreas. Can target people with diabetes, or can make them diabetic. Can target heart, kidney, neurological patients. Target people with pre-existing conditions. Healthy animals aren’t impacted much.





Blacks and Latinos are said to be the most affected by COVID, but it’s Native American Indian populations most targeted as a race. They have highest percentage of diabetes in America.





Is there venom in Remdesivir? Dr. Ardis hasn’t been able to get samples to test for venom enzymes.





On the Stew Peters show posted on 4/18/22, Jane Ruby said they found venom in the Pfizer shots.





