MEET IRAN'S HIGH-SPEED TORPEDOES - Can this torpedo sink a $4billion US ship? - WarScope

🚨US NAVY IN PANIC: MEET IRAN'S HIGH-SPEED TORPEDOES

Iran's super cavitating Hoot torpedoes render intercepts virtually impossible for adversaries, helping Iran to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz.

🔸 The speed of a Hoot torpedo reaches 360 km/h (or 100 meters per second) underwater.

🔸 Drawing from the Soviet VA-111 Shkval's M-5 rocket, these weapons employ a nose cavitator to generate a persistent vacuum zone where water vaporizes into a stabilizing gas bubble, powered by reactive engine exhaust that cuts drag dramatically.

🔸 With a 10-13 km range, Hoot disrupts the Hormuz power dynamics by slashing enemy reaction times, overwhelming traditional ship-based anti-torpedo defenses and forcing a rethink of naval tactics.

🔸 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Forces' secretive underground bases conceal high-speed boats alongside Hoot carriers and anti-ship missiles, enabling stealthy deployments that slip past US Virginia-class subs and P-8A Poseidon surveillance buoys across the strait's 20-65 km span from Iranian shores.

🔸 The Hoot torpedo is one of the main reasons the US Navy has consistently declined requests for direct military escorts of commercial ships through the strait. The danger of a swift and nearly unavoidable attack from high-speed underwater missiles makes such missions too risky for US destroyers and frigates. The Hoot acts as a powerful tactical and strategic weapon of deterrence to effectively influence the security of shipping in a vital region for the global economy.

Do you think Iran’s Hoot torpedoes could sink a US aircraft carrier?

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Adding, about Trump's sons new Pentagon contracts:

Don Jr.'s drone company is up 49% this week while his daddy fights for Israel

The business of war is booming—at least for the president's family. Unusual Machines Inc., which has Donald Trump Jr. on its board, gained 49% in one week on the stock market.

Meanwhile, Powerus, a new Trump family-backed drone firm, plans to merge with a Florida golf course company and use the courses as testing grounds.

🔍 Earlier, the Pentagon's Drone Dominance program awarded $1.1 billion to purchase American-made drones — the very product in which Trump's sons have invested heavily.



