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You won't believe how They are 'spinning' the rise in Satanlsm in The World.[01.06.2021]
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50 views • June 03, 2021
Note: All people here in Denmark, and I know a few, also dont like or want me to talk and write theese people are Satanist og they are praising Satan. Why?
Also that the Dannish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile - documented.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Nanna Fri also say the Dannish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile, she got 2 years in prison.
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Why are we so worried about Satan?
By Sean Illing - @seanilling - [email protected] - May 25, 2021
https://www.vox.com/2021/5/25/22356338/satanic-panic-america-sarah-marshall
7,094 views • jun 1, 2021
A Call For An UPRISING
36.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iB9_dQlYzfE
www.acallforanuprising.com
Also that the Dannish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile - documented.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Nanna Fri also say the Dannish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile, she got 2 years in prison.
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Why are we so worried about Satan?
By Sean Illing - @seanilling - [email protected] - May 25, 2021
https://www.vox.com/2021/5/25/22356338/satanic-panic-america-sarah-marshall
7,094 views • jun 1, 2021
A Call For An UPRISING
36.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/iB9_dQlYzfE
www.acallforanuprising.com
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