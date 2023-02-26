Natural Heath Freedom - with Ed Griffin

Ed Griffin, like many of us, assumed the best therapies for all diseases would be offered by the medical system. Ed’s viewpoint changed when a medical doctor asked him for help. The doctor’s license to practice medicine was being threatened by the American Medical Association (AMA) as he was using an unapproved therapy. The doctor found the treatment to be highly effective but it was unapproved. Ed Griffin discovered a world of corruption and control—a world that does not have the best interests of our health at heart. His discoveries led him to establish the Reality Zone and Freedom Force International to help educate us all.

