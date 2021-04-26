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LISA BRACKENRIDGE, FORMER NURSE, DISCUSSES LIFE IN THE NHS UNDER THE COVID POLICY AGENDA (WITH SUBS)
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80 views • April 26, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Northern Exposure: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwjw3qHswyJeNgm8LKMG_7w
https://youtu.be/oYzdF-VQjvw
A frank discussion of Covid policy, staff reaction, patient treatment and management insanity during the 2020 "Covid Crisis" within the National Health Service.
Northern Exposure: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwjw3qHswyJeNgm8LKMG_7w
https://youtu.be/oYzdF-VQjvw
A frank discussion of Covid policy, staff reaction, patient treatment and management insanity during the 2020 "Covid Crisis" within the National Health Service.
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