Last Telecast of Ismail Al-Ghoul's during his coverage from Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's home in Al-Shati refugee camp

Footage of Al-Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul's last report was captured during his coverage from Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's home in Al-Shati refugee camp, following Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran this morning.

In the video, it is clear that Israeli occupation drones were scouting the area while journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul was live on Al-Jazeera. According to journalists and witnesses, an Israeli drone fired a rocket near their location, prompting them to seek shelter in a nearby building.

Aware of the danger, they then evacuated to their vehicle, which was clearly marked 'TV' on its roof. Israeli drones followed and targeted their vehicle with at least one guided missile, killing both Ismail Al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami Al-Reefi, along with a child who was nearby when the missile struck in Ayadia street, west of Gaza City.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says the killing of correspondent al-Ghoul and cameraman al-Rifee marks the latest example of the risks of documenting the war in Gaza, which is the deadliest the organization has documented in 30 years.



CPJ President Jodie Ginsberg told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces have targeted journalists directly, noting the killing of tens of media workers working in Gaza.



"That’s not just a pattern we’ve seen in this conflict. It appears to be part of a broader strategy that aims to stifle the information coming out of Gaza," pointing to Israel’s ban on Al Jazeera from reporting or broadcasting in Israel.

Cynthia... only days ago I watched a video of dozens of photographers in protest, that threw their Press vests on the ground.