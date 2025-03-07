Apollo Moon Landing and Detailed analysis of what has been used to claim it never happened with original video footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the "Everyday Astronaut", a very detailed analysis of what People like to point at to convince us the Moon Landings were a Hollywood psyops in order to make the public feel good. If your steadfast convinced on one side, you probably shouldn't watch this. However, if you have maintained your curiosity amidst the bombardment of institutional and paid pushers of deception, then this video may tease your willingness to re-evaluate your position. Finding a stake of truth in the ground is hard to find these days. Hopefully this video will help.
00:00:00- INTRO
00:04:40- APOLLO 17 LIFTOFF FOOTAGE
00:19:05- WHY DON'T WE SEE STARS
00:25:40- LUNAR SHADOWS
00:32:00- CROSSHAIRS BEHIND OBJECTS
00:34:10- WHY DID THE FLAG WAVE
00:38:00- ASTRONAUTS ON WIRES
00:47:15- FOOTPRINTS / PROP ROCKS
00:49:05- MOON ROCK OR WOOD
00:51:35- VAN ALLEN BELT RADIATION
01:07:55- DID NASA FAKE FOOTAGE
01:12:55- LOST APOLLO 11 TAPES
01:19:30- LOST SATURN V PLANS
01:23:00- THE LUNAR LANDER'S THIN SKIN
01:27:50- LUNAR ROVER DUST
01:29:30- OTHER PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE
01:37:20- DID ANYONE ELSE TRACK THE MISSIONS
01:40:15- THE SOVIETS' REACTION TO APOLLO
01:42:10- ORBITAL MECHANICS OF APOLLO
01:51:15- DELTA V OF APOLLO
02:04:30- WHY HAVEN'T WE GONE BACK
02:14:30- SUMMARY