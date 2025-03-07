BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Apollo Moon Landing and Detailed analysis of what has been used to claim it never happened with original video footage
Questions by Harold
Questions by Harold
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • 1 month ago

From the "Everyday Astronaut", a very detailed analysis of what People like to point at to convince us the Moon Landings were a Hollywood psyops in order to make the public feel good. If your steadfast convinced on one side, you probably shouldn't watch this. However, if you have maintained your curiosity amidst the bombardment of institutional and paid pushers of deception, then this video may tease your willingness to re-evaluate your position. Finding a stake of truth in the ground is hard to find these days. Hopefully this video will help. 

Link to original video below:    

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMHLvoWZfqQ

Keywords
apollospacemoonman on the moon
Chapters

00:00:00- INTRO

00:04:40- APOLLO 17 LIFTOFF FOOTAGE

00:19:05- WHY DON'T WE SEE STARS

00:25:40- LUNAR SHADOWS

00:32:00- CROSSHAIRS BEHIND OBJECTS

00:34:10- WHY DID THE FLAG WAVE

00:38:00- ASTRONAUTS ON WIRES

00:47:15- FOOTPRINTS / PROP ROCKS

00:49:05- MOON ROCK OR WOOD

00:51:35- VAN ALLEN BELT RADIATION

01:07:55- DID NASA FAKE FOOTAGE

01:12:55- LOST APOLLO 11 TAPES

01:19:30- LOST SATURN V PLANS

01:23:00- THE LUNAR LANDER'S THIN SKIN

01:27:50- LUNAR ROVER DUST

01:29:30- OTHER PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE

01:37:20- DID ANYONE ELSE TRACK THE MISSIONS

01:40:15- THE SOVIETS' REACTION TO APOLLO

01:42:10- ORBITAL MECHANICS OF APOLLO

01:51:15- DELTA V OF APOLLO

02:04:30- WHY HAVEN'T WE GONE BACK

02:14:30- SUMMARY

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy