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Israel PM Naftali Bennett warns Israel entering ’emergency situation’ with Israeli Military Exercises
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145 views • November 27, 2021
Israel PM Naftali Bennett warns Israel entering ’emergency situation’ over new COVID-19 strain
https://www.timesofisrael.com/bennett-warns-israel-entering-emergency-situation-over-new-covid-19-strain/

Israel scrambles to hunt down Omicron variant Israelis
https://www.brighteon.com/049472b3-a836-4aeb-8e81-152d5c2146d8

Omicron - 1 confirmed case in Israel, and 7 more suspected cases
https://www.timesofisrael.com/authorities-scramble-to-locate-800-israelis-feared-exposed-to-omicron-variant/

Switzerland bans Israelis over Omicron variant
https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/coronavirus/1638012335-switzerland-bans-israelis-over-omicron-variant?minutetv=true

Moderna will develop a vaccine against the Omicron variant
"In 2020-2021, this has already included booster doses for the Delta and Beta variants," the company announced, adding that it "has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to move new vaccines into clinical trials in 60-90 days."
https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/coronavirus/1638006910-moderna-will-develop-a-vaccine-against-the-omicron-variant

Germany, Czech Republic find first suspected cases of Omicron variant
A German regional official said Saturday that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new COVID-19 variant, in a person who returned from South Africa.
“The Omicron variant has with strong likelihood already arrived in Germany,” Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, tweeted, referring to the strain first detected in southern Africa.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/germany-czech-republic-find-first-suspected-cases-of-omicron-variant/
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israelmodernaomicronnaftali bennet
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