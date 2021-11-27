© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel PM Naftali Bennett warns Israel entering ’emergency situation’ with Israeli Military Exercises
Follow
2
Share
Report
145 views • November 27, 2021
Israel PM Naftali Bennett warns Israel entering ’emergency situation’ over new COVID-19 strain
https://www.timesofisrael.com/bennett-warns-israel-entering-emergency-situation-over-new-covid-19-strain/
Israel scrambles to hunt down Omicron variant Israelis
https://www.brighteon.com/049472b3-a836-4aeb-8e81-152d5c2146d8
Omicron - 1 confirmed case in Israel, and 7 more suspected cases
https://www.timesofisrael.com/authorities-scramble-to-locate-800-israelis-feared-exposed-to-omicron-variant/
Switzerland bans Israelis over Omicron variant
https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/coronavirus/1638012335-switzerland-bans-israelis-over-omicron-variant?minutetv=true
Moderna will develop a vaccine against the Omicron variant
"In 2020-2021, this has already included booster doses for the Delta and Beta variants," the company announced, adding that it "has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to move new vaccines into clinical trials in 60-90 days."
https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/coronavirus/1638006910-moderna-will-develop-a-vaccine-against-the-omicron-variant
Germany, Czech Republic find first suspected cases of Omicron variant
A German regional official said Saturday that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new COVID-19 variant, in a person who returned from South Africa.
“The Omicron variant has with strong likelihood already arrived in Germany,” Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, tweeted, referring to the strain first detected in southern Africa.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/germany-czech-republic-find-first-suspected-cases-of-omicron-variant/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/bennett-warns-israel-entering-emergency-situation-over-new-covid-19-strain/
Israel scrambles to hunt down Omicron variant Israelis
https://www.brighteon.com/049472b3-a836-4aeb-8e81-152d5c2146d8
Omicron - 1 confirmed case in Israel, and 7 more suspected cases
https://www.timesofisrael.com/authorities-scramble-to-locate-800-israelis-feared-exposed-to-omicron-variant/
Switzerland bans Israelis over Omicron variant
https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/coronavirus/1638012335-switzerland-bans-israelis-over-omicron-variant?minutetv=true
Moderna will develop a vaccine against the Omicron variant
"In 2020-2021, this has already included booster doses for the Delta and Beta variants," the company announced, adding that it "has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to move new vaccines into clinical trials in 60-90 days."
https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/coronavirus/1638006910-moderna-will-develop-a-vaccine-against-the-omicron-variant
Germany, Czech Republic find first suspected cases of Omicron variant
A German regional official said Saturday that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new COVID-19 variant, in a person who returned from South Africa.
“The Omicron variant has with strong likelihood already arrived in Germany,” Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, tweeted, referring to the strain first detected in southern Africa.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/germany-czech-republic-find-first-suspected-cases-of-omicron-variant/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.