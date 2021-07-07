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Thermite Used On 911! Absolute Proof Explosives Controlled Demolition Of Towers & Building 7
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81 views • July 07, 2021
Many of us who are awake realized a long time ago that 911 t wasn't all that we were told. Over the years the truth about that fateful day has been coming out. This video brings some further revelations to the table, it will be up to the viewer to make his/her mind as to whether you think it is true or not!
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