The Best Low Fat Hummus

Garbanzo Beans, A.K.A. Chickpeas. are one of the healthiest legumes you can eat. They are packed with vitamins and minerals that enhance your health and is a great source of protein. These cheap beans are plentiful by the can, and even cheaper if you prepare them from dry. There are also some miraculous things you can do with the water they are packed in, also called "Aqua Faba" (bean water), as it contains the proteins from the prepared beans and can be used to make vegan omelets, vegan whipped cream, and more!





Hummus is the most popular dish made with Garbanzo beans and it comes in many varieties. If you have a good food processor and you're not making your own hummus, you are wasting your money buying it at the store, which is also usually full of oils and preservatives that absolutely do not need to be there. Also, as a vehicle for the health benefits of fresh garlic, you can't do better than hummus!





This is my go to recipe for oil free low fat hummus, requiring just chickpeas, aqua faba, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and cumin. NOTE: If you want to use fresh lemon in this recipe, one good squeezed lemon is enough. I put this on everything I can, and is especially wonderful on top of fresh brown rice with a dash of sriracha! The best part is with this base recipe you can make it your own by adding other spices such a turmeric, onion powder, roasted red pepper, sauerkraut or kimchi for a pro-biotic version, or you can add tahini which is traditionally added for creamier hummus.Just be sure to watch the liquid content of your add-ons because they can make the hummus "soupy". Just reduce the amount of aqua faba if adding additional wet ingredients. If you're watching your weight however, this recipe is perfect! Just blend it a little longer for creamier hummus, or reduce the amount of aqua faba for a thicker hummus.

Enjoy!



