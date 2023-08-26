Create New Account
GLENN BECK | Puppets Reenact the Republican Presidential Debate
GLENN BECK | Puppets Reenact the Republican Presidential Debate  

BlazeTV: Since Fox News threatened to sue media outlets that used more than 3 minutes worth of clips from its first 2023 Republican presidential debate, Glenn asked his audience for puppets ... and they didn't let him down!

Glenn, Pat, and Stu review the biggest winners and losers from the debate and the most memorable moments:

Are Nikki Haley and Mike Pence war hawks for Ukraine?

Did Vivek Ramaswamy or Ron DeSantis win the night?

The guys also review former president Donald Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson and whether it helped his campaign to skip the debate.


#glennbeck #debate #2024 #react #reaction #recap #foxnews #fox #puppets #news #politics #culture #blazetv

